After Baharampur loss, Adhir Chowdhury foresees ‘difficulties’ for himself in days ahead

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the West Bengal unit chief of the Congress party, has predicted “difficulties” for himself in the coming days, with his statement coming after he was defeated in the Baharampur parliamentary constituency, which gave him five consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha since 1999. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (PTI/File Photo)

In the recently-held general elections, Chowdhury was defeated by over 85,000 votes by former cricketer Yusuf Pathan in the latter's electoral debut. Pathan, who was fielded by the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, secured 524,516 votes against Chowdhury's 439,494 votes, according to the Election Commission.

“I call myself a BPL (Below Poverty Line) MP. I have no other skills apart from politics. So I will have difficulties for myself in the days ahead and I have no clue how to overcome them,” he told a TV channel on Wednesday, a day after election results were declared.

The senior politician, a bitter critic of chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, also explained why he thinks he is a “BPL MP.”

“In my endeavour to fight this (West Bengal) government, I have neglected my sources of income,” he said.

Chowdhury further stated that he plans to visit Delhi soon to vacate his official residence, saying that being a student, his daughter often uses the place for her studies.

The veteran leader was also asked if he would continue as the PCC (Pradesh Congress committee) chief in the wake of his loss. He responded that he had previously wanted to resign from the post.

“I urged my leaders to find someone more able than me for the job. I stayed back on the request of (ex-Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi. I have received no calls from my leaders yet. I will repeat my will once I get that call," he replied.

(With PTI inputs)