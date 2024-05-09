 Adhir Chowdhury under fire for his reaction to Sam Pitroda's racist comments | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adhir Chowdhury under fire for his reaction to Sam Pitroda's racist comments

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 03:48 PM IST

In his reaction to Sam Pitroda row, Adhir Chowdhury said India has different types – some people are white, some dark.

After Sam Pitroda's racist comment for which he had to resign from his post in the Congress, the BJP on Thursday questioned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's choice of words and said Congress's mentality is exposed -- only the words came from sometimes Sam Pitroda and now from Adhir Chowdhury. Reacting to the row over Sam Pitroda's comments, Adhir on Wednesday did not condemn the statement and said it was Pitroda's personal opinion.

After Sam Pitroda, now Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is on the radar for his 'white-skinned, dark-skinned' comment
After Sam Pitroda, now Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is on the radar for his 'white-skinned, dark-skinned' comment

"We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloid class, Negrita class of people. Hai to hai (It is how it is). In the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said is his personal opinion but it is true that some people are white, some dark," Adhir said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- in his attempt to defend Sam Pitroda, used offensive words about Indians. "It shows that the words are Sam Pitroda but soch is of Congress. Calling Indians as Chinese / African/ Negrita / Kala. Is it justifying comments of Uncle Sam? Is this why they did not sack him? Will they sack Adhir who in the past said Rashtrapatni for Draupadi Murmu ji ?" the BJP leader said.

What Sam Pitroda said

In an interview, as Sam Pitroda was speaking on unity in diversity, he said the Indians from different regions look different but despite that everyone has a place. "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arab, people in the North look like white and maybe people in the South look like Africans," Pitroda said triggering a major controversy. While Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's analogy, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress stepped down from his post.

The BJP questioned why the party did not sack him and sought an apology from the party for the statement that Sam Pitroda made.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Adhir Chowdhury under fire for his reaction to Sam Pitroda's racist comments

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On