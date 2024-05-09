Adhir Chowdhury under fire for his reaction to Sam Pitroda's racist comments

After Sam Pitroda's racist comment for which he had to resign from his post in the Congress, the BJP on Thursday questioned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's choice of words and said Congress's mentality is exposed -- only the words came from sometimes Sam Pitroda and now from Adhir Chowdhury. Reacting to the row over Sam Pitroda's comments, Adhir on Wednesday did not condemn the statement and said it was Pitroda's personal opinion. After Sam Pitroda, now Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is on the radar for his 'white-skinned, dark-skinned' comment

"We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloid class, Negrita class of people. Hai to hai (It is how it is). In the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said is his personal opinion but it is true that some people are white, some dark," Adhir said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- in his attempt to defend Sam Pitroda, used offensive words about Indians. "It shows that the words are Sam Pitroda but soch is of Congress. Calling Indians as Chinese / African/ Negrita / Kala. Is it justifying comments of Uncle Sam? Is this why they did not sack him? Will they sack Adhir who in the past said Rashtrapatni for Draupadi Murmu ji ?" the BJP leader said.

What Sam Pitroda said

In an interview, as Sam Pitroda was speaking on unity in diversity, he said the Indians from different regions look different but despite that everyone has a place. "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arab, people in the North look like white and maybe people in the South look like Africans," Pitroda said triggering a major controversy. While Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's analogy, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress stepped down from his post.

The BJP questioned why the party did not sack him and sought an apology from the party for the statement that Sam Pitroda made.