Congress writes to LS speaker over BJP MPs spreading ‘fake news’

Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday submitted a notice with Speaker Om Birla against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Rajyavardhan Rathore and Subrat Pathak for sharing fake news against senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Udaipur killing.

The notice has requested him to refer the matter to the ethics committee of the Lok Sabha. The committee deals with any person or member making a complaint relating to unethical conduct of a member of Lok Sabha.

The two leaders have been accused of tweeting news that deliberately misquoted Gandhi’s comments on SFI activists, attributing them to the two killers of Udaipur.

“The distortion was not an innocent one because as numerous other channels and media outlets reported, his comments were made in the context of SFI members who had vandalised his office in Wayanad, Kerala. The offending channel had deliberately clipped the footage to distort its meaning and maliciously suggest that he had demonstrated sympathy for the killers of Kanhaiya Lal,” said Chowdhury in the notice.

