Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over Delhi police action against MPs

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to register its “strongest protest” against the Delhi police’s alleged “atrocious misbehavior” with its MPs this week during their protests in the national capital against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP, KC Venugopal tweeted photos of the Congress delegation that visited Venkaiah Naidu today, saying it had “appraised him of the brutal violation... and urged him to deal with the matter”.

“The actions of the Delhi Police just outside the office of the Indian National Congress at 24, Akbar Road, were totally unprovoked and a brazen violation of all norms,” the party said in its letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The letter highlighted the names of five MPs, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari and Jebi Mather, who, it claimed, had been ‘manhandled and required medical treatment’ as a result of the alleged assault by the Delhi police. “We are providing a pen drive of some videos with this,” the letter added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read Also | ‘As if we’re terrorists’: Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on row with Delhi Police

“A number of MPs were detained at different police stations and kept in custody for over ten hours without explanation,” the party further said, calling it “a clear case of violation of privileges of MPs”.

Earlier today the party also filed a complaint with Delhi’s Tuglaq Road Police Station, seeking strict action and an investigation against some members of the police force.

Read Also | ‘Police tore my clothes, refused water…’: Shashi Tharoor shares woman MP’s video

The flurry of formal protests by the Congress came amid its allegations that the police barged into its Akbar Road HQ in Delhi on Wednesday when senior leaders were holding a press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Opposition party accused the police of “brutally and without provocation, manhandling and attacking members of the Indian National Congress who were present”. Similar allegations were also made by MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party leader Ajay Maken, who tweeted a video of the clash.

MP Shashi Tharoor also shared a video of a female colleague, Tamil Nadu MP Jothimani, alleging that police officers had misbehaved with her and other women protesters.

The Delhi police have denied all such claims. Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda has said barricades had been thrown during clashes near the Congress’ office and, in efforts to restore order there ‘might have been a scrimmage’. He denied police had entered the offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the ED on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - will appear on Friday for the fourth day of questioning this week.