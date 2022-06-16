Congress writes to Venkaiah Naidu, wants action against 'brazen' Delhi Police

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to register the 'strongest possible protest against the atrocious manner in which Delhi Police misbehaved' with its MPs this week, as they clashed with cops during protests against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. "Actions of Delhi Police just outside office of Indian National Congress at 24, Akbar Road, were totally unprovoked and a brazen violation of all norms," the party said.

The Congress highlighted five MPs who, it claimed, had been 'manhandled and required medical treatment' as a result of the alleged assault by Delhi Police. These names are P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari and Jebi Mather. "A number of MPs were detained at different police stations and kept in custody for over ten hours without explanation," the party further said, calling it 'a clear case of violation of privileges of MPs'.

KV Venugopal tweeted photos of the Congress delegation that visited Venkaiah Naidu today, saying it had 'appraised him of the brutal violation... and urged him to deal with the matter'.

Earlier today the party also filed a complaint with Delhi's Tughlaq Road police station, seeking action against some members of the police force. It also held a meeting of general secretaries and in-charges to decide on future plans.

The flurry of formal protests by the Congress comes amid its allegations that police barged into its Akbar Road HQ in Delhi on Wednesday as senior leaders were holding a press conference.

The opposition party claimed police 'brutally and without provocation, manhandling and attacking members of the Indian National Congress who were present'. Similar allegations were also made by MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party leader Ajay Maken, who tweeted a video of the clash.

MP Shashi Tharoor also shared a video - of a female colleague, Tamil Nadu MP Jothimani - alleging that police officers had misbehaved with her and other women protesters.

Delhi Police has denied all such claims. Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda has said barricades had been thrown during clashes near the Congress' office and, in efforts to restore order there 'might have been a scrimmage'. He denied police had entered the offices.

Rahul Gandhi - who appeared before the ED on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - will appear on Friday for a fourth day of questioning this week.

