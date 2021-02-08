IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

The matter was raised by the leadership of the India Caucus during a virtual meeting with Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday to discuss the farmers’ protest, Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:23 AM IST

The leadership Congressional India Caucus, a group of US lawmakers striving for better ties with India, has called on the Indian leadership to maintain democratic norms and allow peaceful protests.

The matter was raised by the leadership of the India Caucus during a virtual meeting with Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday to discuss the farmers’ protest, Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said on Twitter.

Sherman tweeted that he convened a meeting of the leadership of the India Caucus, including Republican co-chair Steve Chabot and vice chair Ro Khanna, to speak with Sandhu “regarding the farmers’ demonstrations”.

“I urged the Indian government to make sure that the norms of democracy are maintained, that protesters are allowed to protest peaceably and to have access to the Internet, and to journalists,” Sherman said.

“All friends of India hope that the parties can reach an agreement,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Sherman’s comments.

Sandhu said on Twitter that he had detailed discussions “on varied issues with the leadership of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans”. He didn’t specifically refer to the farmers’ protest.

“Look forward to working closely with them to further strengthening India-US ties,” Sandhu said.

The caucus on India and Indian Americans, which is the largest country-specific caucus in the US House of Representatives, has joined organisations, lawmakers and celebrities in the US, the UK and other countries in taking up the farmers’ protest with the Indian side.

The US state department on Thursday called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. It also described peaceful protests and unhindered access to information and the internet as indicators of a “thriving democracy”, while offering support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.

The Indian government has maintained that the farmers’ protest is an internal matter that should be seen in the context of the country’s democratic ethos and the several rounds of talks held by the government with farmers’ unions opposed to three farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india caucus congressional india caucus farmers protest taranjit singh sandhu
app
Close
Rakesh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions that is protesting against the new farm laws. (REUTERS)
Rakesh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions that is protesting against the new farm laws. (REUTERS)
india news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ till farm laws are repealed: Rakesh Tikait

By Sunil Rahar, Bhiwani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Tikait also said that the turban (referring to the farmers) will not bow down before anyone and that the government will have to repeal the three laws that have triggered protests among the farmers since November last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The matter was raised by the leadership of the India Caucus during a virtual meeting with Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday to discuss the farmers’ protest, Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Sunday to review the Chamoli flooding disaster likely caused by a glacial lake outburst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The procedure requires high courts to send the names first to the government for Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs, following which they are to be sent by the government to the SC collegium.
The procedure requires high courts to send the names first to the government for Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs, following which they are to be sent by the government to the SC collegium.
india news

Only 188 names under consideration for 419 HC judge vacancies

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:09 AM IST
As on date, the government has a total of 40 names to clear as judges after the Supreme Court collegium recommended them while another 72 other names forwarded by various high courts are also pending with the union ministry of law and justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for cellular networks, the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most cellphones currently.(Reuters file photo)
In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for cellular networks, the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most cellphones currently.(Reuters file photo)
india news

India unprepared for roll-out of 5G: House panel on IT

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The panel, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, concluded that “sufficient preparatory work has not been undertaken for launching of 5G services in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHAI will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20
NHAI will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20
india news

Need highways road safety police: Report

By Neeraj Chauhan, Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The report, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT, has come against the backdrop of the National Road Safety month being observed by the Centre between January 18 and February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Nearly 6 million vaccinated, India ranks 3rd in world

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The country that has vaccinated the most number of people is the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, with 36.82 million and 11.48 million, respectively, having received a vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Manmohan Singh.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Manmohan Singh.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Election or nomination? Congress divided over CEC

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Hindustan Times has spoken to several delegates who attended the meeting, including signatories to the letter written in August to interim chief Sonia Gandhi in which they demanded a “full-time and effective” leadership that is “visible” and “active.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
india news

Govt should have fixed nails in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:01 AM IST
He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the 'mann ki baat' of the farmers, a reference to the PM's monthly radio address by the same name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Only 188 names under consideration for 419 HC judge vacancies

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: There are currently 188 names in contemplation for appointment as high court judges as against a staggering vacancy of 419 judges -- more than a third of the total positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Dehradun/New Delhi Massive floods caused by a glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Sunday washed away the under-construction Rishiganga hydro project and caused heavy damage to the 530MW Dhauliganga hydel project, officials aware of the developments said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ till farm laws are repealed: Tikait

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Bhiwani: Firm on the demand for repeal of three controversial agricultural laws, farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Narendra Modi government that there will be “no ghar wapsi” of protesters camping on Delhi’s borders till their demands were met and those arrested for violence in the national capital on Republic Day released
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi The leadership Congressional India Caucus, a group of US lawmakers striving for better ties with India, has called on the Indian leadership to maintain democratic norms and allow peaceful protests
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Spotlight falls on risks posed by power projects

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Although the Supreme Court took suo moto (on its own motion) cognizance of the 2013 Kedarnath cloudburst and flooding that killed over 5,000 people and an expert committee warned as early as in 2014 that hydroelectric projects could pose a disaster risk to the state, Uttarakhand is still pursuing the construction of hydroelectric projects and dams
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts cite impact of climate crisis

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP