BJP MLA Yatnal says Karnataka government will collapse, Congress hits out

Bengaluru: Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said that the Congress-led government in Karnataka under chief minister Siddaramaiah will collapse since 25 legislators from the ruling party are prepared to resign.

Addressing a gathering, Yatnal, the MLA from Vijayapura City, said: ‘’Congress which says it has got 135 seats is unable to sleep; if 30 people go out, the government will fall. 25 people are ready. Some Ministers are behaving as though they have got all powers and are removing or transferring officials,.’

The BJP legislator noted a shift in the behaviour of ministers from Vijayapura, who initially appeared confident but have now become more cautious due to the possibility of a significant number of legislators aligning against the government.

Yatnal, a former Union minister said that government will be out before Lok Sabha (polls). ‘’That’s the reason both ministers from Vijayapura, who were behaving as though they were flying high after coming to power, have now toned down.... they have realised that 35-40 people are ready. If 30-35 people are ready the government will go,’’ he added.

He cited instances of senior Congress MLAs expressing dissatisfaction with the state’s perceived corruption and discontent within the party ranks about ministerial functioning. Yatnal criticised the alleged financial hardships faced by MLAs, attributing it to campaign expenses and corruption.

Responding to a statement made by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal that the Congress-led State government will fall very soon, rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge said that the BJP is a sinking ship in the State and it will not survive for more than six months. “Take my word, the BJP in the State is going to write its obituary very soon,” Kharge said.

Kharge asked whether only BJP leaders have political skills and strategies. “The Congress has been in politics for 140 years and we too know the bedrocks and strategies of politics,” he added.

