Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka today

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to reach Karnataka on Friday, with the Rahul Gandhi-led rally entering the state from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district bordering Kerala.

State Congress chief D K Shivakumar issued a statement on Thursday saying: “I appeal to people from across Karnataka to join the Yatra in large numbers... If you want to see change, you must come and be the change, join the movement for change. The Congress united India to bring freedom in 1947. Today, 75 years later, we are renewing the pledge of unity for change.”

However, a controversy broke out earlier in the day as posters of Gandhi that were put up in Gundlupet to welcome him were torn down by unidentified people.

Shivakumar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state saying that tearing down posters would not scare away his party’s workers.

“They have torn down all our banners and flex, they may think that this is a very good job. Even if they stab or shoot us, no Congress worker is going to get scared. This flex, if I make up my mind, in the entire state they (BJP) will not be able to conduct programmes anywhere. Their flex, banners and programmes. The lesson they are trying to teach us, Congress has learnt a lot more than them,” he said.

“I am giving a warning to the chief minister and their workers. By tearing flex, banners and running away like cowards...none of this will bring you any respect. We are ready for anything,” he added.

But chief minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted the allegations saying his party did not need to pull down posters.

“Everyone knows who is doing Bharat Jodo, and who is doing Bharat todo,” Bommai said.

“Let Shivakumar say whatever, but permission must be obtained for putting up the flex. The BJP need not tear the flex of any political party. Since people knew everything, there was no need for him to say much about it,” Bommai said.

The rally will enter Karnataka at a time when the state unit has been targeting the Bommai government over charges of corruption, lack of development and infighting. With barely a year to go before elections, the Congress hopes to capitalise on the yatra, which gained momentum in various parts of Kerala.

Shivakumar said that the Yatra will allow people to start “believing that we don’t have to live with 40% corruption. We don’t have to suffer all-time historic unemployment You will start believing that our beloved land can create jobs for everyone”.

He added that the Yatra will be “no picnic” as the leaders plan to walk at least 20 kilometres each day regardless of weather conditions.