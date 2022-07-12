Congress’s list of observers for poll-bound states also seen as balancing act

The Congress’s list of observers for poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is also seen as a balancing act even as former Union minister Milind Deora has got a significant assignment after several years.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been named as the senior observer for Gujarat. His rival, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who revolted against him in 2020, will be an observer for Himachal Pradesh along with former Punjab unit chief Partap Singh Bajwa.

For Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has appointed Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as the senior observer. His rival and minister TS Singh Deo has been named as an observer for Gujarat along with Deora.

Deora earlier remained confined primarily to Maharashtra amid reports about his growing distance from some senior leaders in Delhi. He has been given an important assignment after around nine years. Congress has suffered the exits of many promising young leaders in recent years.

