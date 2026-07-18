Congress's Pawan Khera meets Sonam Wangchuk as Opposition steps up support amid hunger strike

Leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) went to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest site in Delhi Jantar Mantar on Friday, becoming the latest opposition figures to attend the agitation demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress' Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera with activist Sonam Wangchuk as he continues his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).] (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule met activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike entered the 20th day, and urged him to call off his fast.

“Dimple Yadav was here and Mamata Didi has also supported the protest. We stand by Sonam Wangchuk’s demands and we will all fully support the protest on Monday. We will also raise the issue of students in Parliament and seek justice,” said Sule.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also met Wangchuk. “In a democracy, peaceful protest is a constitutional right. When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the duty of the government is to listen – not look away. That is Raj Dharma… This government, however, has chosen indifference,” Khera posted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Oppn leaders rally behind Wangchuk

{{^usCountry}} The developments came a day after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal took to social media to show support and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal visited the protest site. Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Trinamool Congress leaders have also extended support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developments came a day after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal took to social media to show support and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal visited the protest site. Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Trinamool Congress leaders have also extended support. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: 'Sheer recklessness': Ex-Japan minister slams India for delays in bullet train project, MEA hits back

In a statement, Congress MP Kumari Selja said Wangchuk’s strike symbolised the concerns of millions of students and youth over recurring paper leaks, flaws in the examination system and lack of accountability.

Addressing supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk acknowledged his weakening physical condition but said his resolve remained unshaken.

“I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked authorities to regularly monitor Wangchuk’s health.

BJP calls out Opposition over ‘opportunism’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the Opposition support was opportunism. “Since the social media support started growing in the past few days, the opposition leaders are now joining in solidarity trying to milk the situation. Also, they try to disrupt Parliament sessions with some issue or the other, but didn’t have anything strong enough this time. So, they are going to ride on this issue now,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

The developments come as the protests gain traction on social media, with endorsements from some filmstars, civil society figures and influencers.

Also read: BJP keen on NCPs' merger, but Sunetra Pawar, son Parth not in favour

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This has reached a stage where no opposition party wants to be seen on the wrong side of a popular student movement. The public conversation has shifted from just exam leaks to accountability and the insensitive attitude of the government. Once that happens, political parties naturally begin responding,” said a senior Congress functionary.

A second Congress leader acknowledged that the leadership had come under increasing pressure over questions on why Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had not personally visited the protest site.

“There was a growing narrative asking why Rahul ji had not gone while almost every other opposition leader had expressed solidarity. That perception needed to be addressed,” the second leader said.

Another Opposition leader said the timing of the meeting was connected to the monsoon session. “The monsoon session begins on July 20 and education will be one of the first issues the INDIA bloc intends to raise. The leaders calling on the CJP protest should be seen as part of that political build-up rather than an isolated event,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CJP has already announced a march to Parliament on the opening day of the session. A senior AAP leader said Wangchuk’s deteriorating health changed the optics of the agitation. “Initially this was seen as a digital campaign driven by students. Once Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite fast and his health became a national concern, the movement acquired moral weight. That made it difficult for political parties to stay away,” said the senior AAP leader.