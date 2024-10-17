Cong’s key challenges in poll-bound Maha

The Congress won 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra this summer. With the Shiv Sena (UBT), which won 9 and the NCP (SP), which won 8, the INDIA bloc of opposition parties won 30 seats in all. But as its recent Haryana experience has demonstrated to the party, relative success in the Lok Sabha election is no guarantee of performance in the assembly election.

A direct breakdown of the Congress’ performance in parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra into assembly constituencies would mean that the party could win78 of the 288 assembly seats in the state. For the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), these numbers are 54 and 48, respectively.

But this won’t be easy.

Experts attribute the Congress’s strong showing in the Lok Sabha elections to its ability to build a strong vote base comprising Dalits, Muslims, Kunbis (an other backward class), and Marathas.

Political analyst Anant Bagaitkar said: “The BJP and Shinde’s Sena are primarily looking at the OBC votes to win the elections. The Congress depends on a fruitful combination of Dalits and Maratha votes. But this time, no one knows how the Maratha agitation for an OBC status will swing votes.”

It needs to get the caste arithmetic right again this time, perhaps one reason why it has appointed 13 senior leaders, including former CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Singh Channi, two former deputy CMs, Sachin Pilot and TS Singhdeo as observers for Maharashtra’s five divisions.

Two things could derail the Congress, experts said.

One, the BJP’s aggressive wooing of backward class Mali, Dhangar and Vanjari (Madhav) voters.

And two, the ongoing Maratha agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. “Manoj is leading the demand for OBC status for Marathas which the Kunbis enjoy. There are indications that his Shivba Sanghatana might also field candidates. We feel that our Maratha support base might face a strong test particularly in the Marathwada region,” said a Mumbai-based Congress leader.

Jarange-Patil has kept everyone guessing and met AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday, signalling a possible coalition.

“When people’s welfare is involved anything can take place. Important cards would be played at the right time,” Jarange said.

The Maratha vote is key to the Maha Vikas Agadi, the INDIA bloc’s name in the state. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to win a single seat in the Marathwada region. Of the eight seats, the Congress and Sena (UBT) had won three each and the NCP (SP) won one. Aurangabad was the only seat that was won by NCP, a Mahayuti (the BJP-led NDA’s name in the state) ally.

For the Congress, retaining the support of both Marathas and the SC is possibly the biggest challenge. “That’s why it is very important for us to decide the right candidates for each seat. We want to fight in at least 110 of the 288 seats but currently, our discussions are narrowed down to each seat and which party should contest from it,” said a second Congress leader.

The alliance arithmetic itself could pose a third challenge to the Congress, said experts, pointing out that the Mahayuti appears to have finalised their seat-sharing formula while the MVA is yet to do so.

They add that the delay seems to be largely on account of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) not being able to arrive at a consensus on some seats.

A third Congress leader offered the example of a Muslim-dominated seat in Central Mumbai that both parties want to contest.

“The way the Muslims votes wholeheartedly for the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections, it is important for the Congress and the two allies to find the right candidate for the right seat. But Muslim consolidation alone won’t be enough for the Congress. They need to woo the OBCs and the Marathas,” Bagaitkar said.