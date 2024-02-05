Connectivity disrupted after snow engulfs J&K, Himachal

Srinagar: Normal life and connectivity were disrupted in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, after a fresh spell of snow in the two regions disrupted power and water supplies, and led to closure of roads and cancellation of several flights. A view of the Lal Chowk (Ghanta Ghar) during a snowfall in Srinagar on February 4, 2024. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

While authorities in J&K issued avalanche warnings in eight districts and urged the residents to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 24 hours, in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla predicted snowfall and light to moderate rainfall, with possibility of thunder, during the same period.

In J&K, light snowfall of three to six inches was recorded in the plains and mountains of the Himalayan Kashmir Valley, snowfall of eight to 12 inches was registered in the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir division.

The night temperature plunged to -7.0 degree Celsius in the ski resort of Gulmarg while the mercury settled at -1. 6 degree celsius during the day. The summer capital of Srinagar was relatively better at -0.7 degree Celsius during the night while the day temperature settled at 3 degree Celsius, some 5.9 notches below normal.

“There was light to moderate rain with thunder over the plains of Jammu division and light to moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches,” Srinagar MeT Centre’s director, Mukhtar Ahmad, said.

“On Monday, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches,” he added, saying that the weather will remain dry from Tuesday.

The Valley has been receiving snowfall since January 29 as the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan ended with scant precipitation.

Amid the widespread snowfall, all flights in the Union territory were cancelled on Sunday. “All flights have been cancelled for the day due to bad weather at Srinagar,” a spokesperson of Srinagar Airport said.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, private carrier IndiGo said six of its flights – four to Srinagar and two to Leh – were cancelled due to bad weather. “Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of four IndiGo flights to Srinagar and two IndiGo flights to Leh,” the statement said.

The vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu Highway was partially restored in the afternoon, after disruptions caused by landslides on Kishtwari Pather and Sherbi areas in the morning.

“Stranded vehicles are being cleared in a regulated manner. It is snowing between Ramsoo and Banihal while it is raining on the rest of the highway. People are advised to avoid journey on the highway till weather improves,” J&K Traffic Police said on X at 3:30pm.

“The roads are opening as clearance work is underway and snowfall is not severe,” Srinagar deputy commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat said.

Bhat also said that the work to clear the snow on 6,500 lanes and bylanes of Srinagar has also commenced and power, which remained disrupted for a few hours, has by and large been restored. “The power supply has been restored. Of the 275 power feeders, only 11 are disrupted and will be restored soon,” he said.

The J&K Disaster Management Authority issued an avalanche warning for eight districts on Monday. Authorities said avalanches with medium danger level are likely to occur above 2,400 metres above sea level in Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” it said.

The administration said there is sufficient stock of essential items and gas. “There are issues (of traffic) on the road (highway) but we have enough stock. We have 75,000 LPG units which will suffice for 18 days. We have enough rice of 17,000 MT, wheat is 4,600 MT. Similarly, our HSD and MSD are enough for 15-20 days. We are fully prepared,” Bhat said.

In Himachal, heavy snowfall led to the closure of 518 roads in the state, officials said.

An orange warning for snowfall across the state issued by the local weather office on Saturday evening was changed to a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms with heavy snow at isolated places on Sunday.

Officials said 161 roads were closed in Shimla followed by 157 in Lahaul and Spiti, 71 in Kullu, 69 in Chamba and 46 in Mandi district.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 478 transformers and 567 water supply schemes were disrupted.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 4.9 degree Celsius, while Dhaulakuan was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius.

Intermittent heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of Hamirpur district.

The IMD in Shimla predicted moderate precipitation in Kinnaur, Chamba Kullu, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur (Churdhar).

(With PTI inputs)