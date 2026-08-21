Sajjan Kumar, convicted for role in 1984 riots , dies

Sajjan Kumar, the controversial former Congress member of Parliament who was serving a life term for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died in a New Delhi Hospital on Thursday. He was 80.

Kumar is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son, according to his profile on the Lok Sabha website. (PTI)

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Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken from jail on Thursday morning after exhibiting signs of “altered sensorium”, said in a statement that he died at 12.30 pm despite medical and life-support measures being provided. It noted that he had a history of high blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease and had multiple hospital admissions in the past.

Kumar is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son, according to his profile on the Lok Sabha website. The Supreme Court had been scheduled to hear a plea for parole by his lawyers on Thursday.

Deep Dive What was Sajjan Kumar's role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots? Sajjan Kumar was convicted for leading a mob that killed five Sikhs and burned a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2018. Why do survivors feel that Sajjan Kumar evaded justice with his death in jail? Survivors expressed that his natural death in jail did not provide them with the satisfaction they sought, as they had hoped for a harsher punishment, like the death penalty, for his significant role in the violence they endured. How did the political career of Sajjan Kumar evolve before and after the riots? Sajjan Kumar began his political career as a municipal councillor in 1977, later serving multiple terms as a Congress MP. However, his career was marred by allegations of instigating violence during the 1984 riots, leading to his eventual conviction and resignation from the party.

Also Read | 1984 anti-sikh riot survivors feel Sajjan Kumar evaded justice: 'Dying in jail not enough'

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{{^usCountry}} He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in 2018 for leading a mob that killed five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar near Palam Colony, though he was initially acquitted in the case in 2013. Later in 2025, he was convicted again in another murder case related to the riots and was sentenced for life. He was acquitted in another riots case earlier this year, but continued to serve his sentence in the other cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in 2018 for leading a mob that killed five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar near Palam Colony, though he was initially acquitted in the case in 2013. Later in 2025, he was convicted again in another murder case related to the riots and was sentenced for life. He was acquitted in another riots case earlier this year, but continued to serve his sentence in the other cases. {{/usCountry}}

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The riots broke out following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, on the morning of October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

For four days between November 1 and 4, the carnage claimed the lives of thousands of Sikhs across Delhi. Thousands more died across the country.

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Kumar started his legislative journey as a municipal councillor from Nangloi in Delhi in 1977 and later rose to become the general secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The prominent Jat leader represented the erstwhile Outer Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha in three separate terms spread across three decades. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1980, 1991 and 2004.

Also Read | Who was Sajjan Kumar, ex-Congress MP and 1984 riots convict

But the continuing controversy over his role in the riots cost him his seat — the Congress fielded his brother from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the 2009 elections.

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A year later, he was named in charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had been probing his role since 2005, in two cases related to the riots.

After his conviction in 2018, Kumar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

The party had long distanced itself from him. In 2005, Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, apologised in Parliament for the riots. “What took place in 1984 is a negation of what is enshrined in our constitution and on behalf of my country I bow my head in shame for what has happened,” Singh said.

Few from the party reacted to the news of his death. Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera offered his “deepest condolences to his family” while general secretary for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “The news of Chaudhary Sajjan Kumar’s passing has left me deeply saddened. His grassroots connection, recognition of workers, and simple nature will continue to evoke the fragrance of the soil associated with him. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, all colleagues, and well-wishers.”

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Also Read | Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, jailed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, dies

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Sajjan Kumar’s name has been written in Sikh history in black ink. His death should have come through a hanging sentence.”