1984 anti-sikh riot survivors feel Sajjan Kumar evaded justice: 'Dying in jail not enough'

Sajjan Kumar, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, died at Safdarjung Hospital. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2018 for his role in the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the riots.

The family, she said, could not even perform his last rites. “All the bodies were just thrown in the Yamuna,” she said.

Ganga Kaur, 49, carries memories of the violence from a childhood she has never been able to leave behind. She lost her father, Kirpal Singh, two uncles and three cousins. She was seven when her father was called outside their home and burnt alive in front of her. “Even if you are a child, you can’t forget this,” she said.

After four decades of waiting for justice, many said his death in jail felt like an abrupt end to a battle they had hoped would culminate in the harshest punishment.

For victims and survivors of Delhi’s 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the death of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar brought little comfort.

She said Kumar’s death offered limited satisfaction. “He died a natural death. If he was sentenced to death, we would have felt better,” she said.

Others said they had spent decades hoping to see Kumar face a harsher punishment.

“We have been saying this for 40 years – it would have been better if he had been hanged,” said Popri Kaur, 75, a witness in one of the cases against Kumar. “There are two more cases pending against him. We will continue to fight as long as we breathe.”

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Sitting in the office of the Victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Society in Tilak Vihar, she recalled the violence in Sultanpuri, where her husband, Swaroop Singh, was killed. She has appeared in court several times over the years. “I wanted to kill him myself. But I couldn’t take the law in my hands,” she said.

Her losses did not end with the riots. She lost one son to jaundice four months ago and another about 20 years ago, while a third died from an illness around 12 years ago. “I could not afford adequate treatment. If my husband was alive, maybe he would have done something,” she said.

For Atma Singh Lubhana, 66, Kumar’s death left a sense of an unfinished battle. “We wanted him to get the death penalty,” said Lubhana, vice-president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee and chairman of the victims’ organisation.

Lubhana was 27 and working as a Haryana Police constable when the riots broke out. He had returned to his home in Sultanpuri as violence spread and said he saw Kumar, then a Congress MP, at a meeting inside a house in Mangolpuri on the evening of October 31, 1984.

Lubhana lost his paternal uncle, two nephews, his niece’s husband, two maternal uncles, his father-in-law’s brother and his wife’s two brothers. “For us, the punishment should have been hanging,” he said.

The survivors said the eventual conviction in December 2018 could not make up for the decades spent waiting.