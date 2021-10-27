‘Consider displaying logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: I&B Ministry to media platforms

Media platforms may consider displaying the official logo of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Wednesday, as it issued an advisory in this regard for print, electronic and digital media orgnisations. Explaining the purpose behind the move, the ministry said that this was being done to make citizens aware of the "rich history of the country and its commitment to a bright future."

“As you would be aware, country-wide celebrations are being undertaken under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's independence. The campaign celebrates the glorious history of our our freedom struggle and the journey of socio-cultural political and economic progress over the last 75 years,” a statement from the I&B ministry said. It also noted that events under the initiative were being organised by central/state governments, civil society and other organisations under the five pillars: The Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Achievements@75, Actions@75; and Resolve@75

“In view of this, media platforms may consider displaying the official Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports and bulletins especially while reporting on matters relating to 75 years of India's independence so that the viewers may be informed about the campaign, and take over the spirit of public participation envisaged under the Mahotsav,” the statement further said.

Lauding private media, the ministry said that the former has consistently taken the lead in celebrating the country's patriotic spirit and national achievements. The media, it said, should display the logo during the period of the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12 this year, on the 91st anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March. The initiative aims to commemorate 75 years of independence, which the country will complete on August 15, 2022. It will conclude on the same date the very next year.

