IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Consider lawyers for vaccine priority, top court asks government
The top court has also issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), KK Aggarwal. (HT file)
The top court has also issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), KK Aggarwal. (HT file)
india news

Consider lawyers for vaccine priority, top court asks government

  • The top court, however, maintained that the Centre’s expert committee on vaccination should examine the lawyers’ request, calling their concerns “genuine”.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider prioritising lawyers for Covid-19 vaccinations since “their livelihood depends on meeting people” even as the government maintained that a “vegetable vendor” has to meet a far greater number of people to make both ends meet.

The top court, however, maintained that the Centre’s expert committee on vaccination should examine the lawyers’ request, calling their concerns “genuine”.

“Their meeting people is connected to their livelihood. Advocates can earn money only when they can come in contact with people. And they want to be protected. What we want to know if you have any reservation in hearing the advocates on this point,” said the bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while hearing a public interest litigation that has also sought to include judges and court staff in the priority groups.

Representing the government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta retorted that the vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and those between 45 and 59 with 20 identified diseases, was based on their vulnerability and a rational criterion of averting mortality, notwithstanding “someone was a scientist or a villager”.

“I don’t belong to any of these classes and hence, I am also not vaccinated. I am from the same fraternity. But how can a 30-year-old lawyer be put on par with a vegetable vendor sitting in a market who has to go through the same hustle-bustle and meet far a greater number of people to earn his livelihood? Tomorrow, journalists may also make the same demand based on their meeting a large number of people,” the SG told the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

At this, the bench replied: “We don’t know about the journalists... Whether they need to meet people for their work or whether they must meet people for their work... or whether some can do their work without meeting people.”

“We have no doubt India is leading into the vaccination drive and it is doing a great job. And the government has distinguished itself by supplying vaccines to other countries as well. We are not casting any aspersion on anyone. We are asking you that those, who must in order to earn their livelihood meet people, are asking if their claims can be considered or not. This is a genuine concern on behalf of the advocates,” the bench added.

The CJI added: “A government always has to deal with sections of people. We are asking the government to deal with this section of people and see what it can do.”

Mehta then sought instructions from the officials of the Union health ministry and accepted the bench’s suggestion. “Let them (lawyers) make a representation that will be given to the expert committee and we will respond in three to four days,” he told the bench. The court fixed the matter for a hearing next week.

The bench, noting that the PIL was already pending before it, restrained the Delhi high court from proceeding with a suo motu (registered on its own) case on prioritising lawyers for Covid-19 jabs and seeking details from the vaccine manufacturers on their capacity.

Entertaining the transfer plea by vaccine manufacturers, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, the bench said that the SC would hear all the issues and posted the matter next week, awaiting a response from the expert committee on prioritising lawyers.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the transfer petitions on behalf of SII and Bharat Biotech. The duo sought suo motu proceedings before the Delhi HC to be stayed, pointing out that it would lead to problems if every high court in the country began its own exercise of deciding who should be defined as frontline workers and be vaccinated on priority.

“The high court order says we must disclose our stock and capacity to produce vaccines. We don’t want these details out in the public domain because someone could take undue advantage. This is an all-India issue. Let this be decided by the highest court,” said Rohatgi.

Salve added: “I say so as a senior member of the Bar that it is a little embarrassing to see the manner in which this matter has been taken up (by HC). For a court to say whether lawyers are frontline workers or not is embarrassing. When age has a reasonable nexus with the objective sought to be achieved, I don’t see why a court should decide who should be given the vaccine first.”

The SG supported their plea for transfer of the high court case to the top court, saying the government would satisfy the conscience of the court about all the issues involved.

The court then issued a notice on the transfer petition relating to the Delhi high court , while Salve said he would amend SII’s petition to also seek transfer of another case pending before the Bombay high court on the same issue.

The top court has also issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), KK Aggarwal, on the inclusion in the priority groups of those younger than 45 years, but with identified comorbidities (other health conditions that increase their vulnerability to Covid-19).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court harish salve covid-19 vaccination tushar mehta + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
On Thursday, 917 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh . As many as 1778 positive cases have been recorded in Indore in the past one week followed by 1170 cases in Bhopal, 358 in Jabalpur, 185 in Gwalior, 187 in Ujjain. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a review meeting held on Thursday evening, the MP chief minister instructed the transport department to stop the movement of all kinds of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra from March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who was also in charge of the department, moved the Bihar Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to restrict proclivity to file fabricated complaints against public servants. As per the bill, false complaints will lead to punitive action, including imprisonment up to three years and fine, against the compliant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
india news

Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Three months after four of a family were killed at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, the police have arrested four people in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
A migrant worker just needs to present his ration card, which is now seeded with the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar, in digitized ration shops to withdraw subsidised foodgrains, a lifeline for 67% of Indians deemed food-insure. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The one nation, one ration card system will come as a boon for migrant workers, who could not access their share of cheap foodgrains when they relocated from their native places for work in cities because the system did not allow for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Salem: Residents of Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Siluvampalayam village fondly recall the man riding his motorcycle around town, sourcing jaggery from sugarcane farmers, and selling it at a market in near-by Erode
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Bengaluru The cycling community in Bengaluru may be growing but the city has perhaps not fared well in providing cycle-centric infrastructure to its citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir,Russian S-400 deal on India visit

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Washington Robert Menendez, a Democrat heading the powerful US senate committee on foreign relations, has urged defence secretary Lloyd Austin to raise during his India visit a number of issues that could be uncomfortable for his hosts, such as democratic rights and values in the context of farmer protests and arms purchases from Russia such as the S-400 systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Mumbai The body of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who washed ashore the Retibunder Creek in Thane district on March 5, had injuries on the back of his head and neck, a Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer said Thursday, even as the investigating authority sought a second opinion from a Haryana forensic laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

3 states face risk of being next hot spots

By Jamie Mullick and Abhishek Jha
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: With the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra already spiralling to near-record levels in recent days, three states – Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – appear to face the immediate risk of becoming the next hot spots of the disease, with a high growth rate of cases and rising positivity rates, according to an HT analysis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Don’t object to Rhea bail, disagree with some HC observations: NCB to SC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that it did not object to the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case, submitting in the Supreme Court that its objections were to certain observations made by the Bombay high court in its bail order
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Certificate to incentives, govt gives scrappage policy details

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament, explaining that the absence of a fitness certificate will mean an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15, and that the registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC to hear plea against fresh sale of electoral bonds

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week a plea to stop the fresh sale of electoral bonds from April 1 till the top court decides on the validity of these bonds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India to analyse age-specific death rates in vaccinated people

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi The national Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee has taken up an exercise to compare age-specific death rates in the inoculated population with the estimated death rate in the same population group that was not immunised against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), people aware of the matter said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Parties using Sabarimala issue to target govt: CM

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that some political parties were raking up the Sabarimala temple issue to target the Left government in the state ahead of the assembly elections, a day after Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s statements on the issue attracted the ire of the opposition parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP names 157 picks for Bengal elections

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced names of 157 candidates for the last four phases of the West Bengal elections, triggering protests and confusion in some districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP