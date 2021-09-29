Constable on duty at Delhi high court shoots self with service weapon

A police constable on duty at the Delhi high court allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle on Wednesday. The constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary had come for duty earlier in the day and was stationed near Gate number 3 of the high court, the Delhi Police said.

The deceased was a resident of Kotkasim in Alwar and said to be around 30 years of age. He had joined duty on Wednesday around 9.30 am after coming back from a leave.

Further investigation was underway. New Delhi deputy commissioner of police Deepak Yadav said no suicide had been recovered yet.

“Probe is underway to find out the circumstances prompting him to take this step. No suicide note has been recovered,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

The suicide came days after the dramatic shootout of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi inside Rohini district court in the national capital.

The incident had raised major security concerns on the court premises.

(With inputs from bureau)

