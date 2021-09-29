Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Constable on duty at Delhi high court shoots self with service weapon
india news

Constable on duty at Delhi high court shoots self with service weapon

The constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary had come for duty earlier in the day and was stationed near Gate number 3 of the high court, police said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Delhi high court. 

A police constable on duty at the Delhi high court allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle on Wednesday. The constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary had come for duty earlier in the day and was stationed near Gate number 3 of the high court, the Delhi Police said.

The deceased was a resident of Kotkasim in Alwar and said to be around 30 years of age. He had joined duty on Wednesday around 9.30 am after coming back from a leave.

Further investigation was underway. New Delhi deputy commissioner of police Deepak Yadav said no suicide had been recovered yet.

RELATED STORIES

“Probe is underway to find out the circumstances prompting him to take this step. No suicide note has been recovered,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

The suicide came days after the dramatic shootout of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi inside Rohini district court in the national capital.

The incident had raised major security concerns on the court premises. 

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi policeman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navjot Singh Sidhu releases video message, says 'can't compromise with ethics'

Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to Kerala amid buzz over state unit infighting

India’s strategic autonomy expansion needs foreign policy reorientation: Experts

Covid: India's new case tally below 20k for 2 days, recoveries at record high 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP