Constable raped, threatened with video leak in Madhya Pradesh; two arrested
india news

Constable raped, threatened with video leak in Madhya Pradesh; two arrested

While the main accused and his mother have been arrested, efforts are underway to nab the remaining men, they added.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal/neemuch
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:03 AM IST
A 28-year-old woman constable was allegedly raped by four people who shot a video of the act and threatened her, in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational image)

 A 28-year-old woman constable was allegedly gang-raped by four people who shot a video of the act and threatened her, in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in June but the matter came to light last week when the survivor decided to register a complaint.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her friend, Pawan Lohar(32), invited her to his birthday party on June 9 and raped her along with three others. The accused also filmed the entire act and threatened her, police said.

When the complainant approached Lohar’s mother, Nirmala, (56) over the matter, the latter reportedly tried to extort 1 lakh from her, they added.

“The woman belongs to Neemuch and is presently posted in Indore. On September 13, she filed a complaint against her friend Pawan Lohar, alleging that he invited her to Manasa for a birthday party and raped her along with three others. They also shot a video of the incident and threatened her with dire consequences,” Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

RELATED STORIES

An uncle of the accused also threatened the woman, police said.

“Upset with regular harassment, the constable filed a complaint on September 13,” Verma said.

The survivor did not register a complaint earlier citing threat and social stigma. “Fearing social stigma, I did not share my ordeal with anyone but when the matter went out of control, due to regular mental torture and threats, I decided to file the case,” she said.

Following the constable’s complaint, a first information report against the four accused was filed at women police station under sections 376 d (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and the main accused’s mother under section 506 of Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

The remaining accused were identified as Dhirendra Lohar (34), Vijay Lohar (33) and Omprakash Lohar (36).

The woman police station in-charge, Anuradha Girwal, said, “During investigation, we found that the woman constable was gang-raped and the accused were blackmailing her.”

She was sent for medical examination and the reports is awaited, police said.

( with inputs from Mustafa Hussain of Neemuch)

