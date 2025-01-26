Constitution at forefront of Republic Day Parade 2025

New Delhi: The Constitution of India was prominently featured at the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday. A tableau celebrating 75 years of Indian Constitution on display during the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) showcased the Constitution as the theme for their tableaux during the event.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s tableau presented the Constitution as a symbol of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity. It included cultural elements such as the Harappa motif, Zebu Bull, Ashoka Pillar, and a rotating chakra, with the Preamble prominently displayed.

Sculpted panels inspired by artist Nandalal Bose’s artistic contributions to the Constitution and optical designs symbolising unity and brotherhood were part of the display.

The CPWD’s flower tableau featured Dr. BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, and the Ashoka Chakra. An audio recording of Ambedkar’s 1946 speech on India’s unity and cooperative progress accompanied the display.

The tableaux represented diverse groups, including farmers, lawyers, doctors, soldiers, sanitation workers, and dancers, depicting the Constitution’s role in shaping society.