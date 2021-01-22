‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
China on Thursday dismissed a report that said it had built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the construction activities were within its own territory and its sovereign right.
The Chinese foreign ministry was responding to the report based on satellite imagery, which showed rows of houses in Indian territory that has been under Chinese control since 1959, and which is disputed.
“First, I would like to tell you that China’s position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China’s Tibet), is consistent and clear. We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on Chinese territory,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing while responding to a question on the report on Thursday.
“China’s normal construction on its own territory is entirely a matter of sovereignty,” Hua added.
China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet opposing New Delhi’s consistent stand that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of India.
Using satellite images dated November 1, 2020, television channel NDTV reported the village is located on the banks of the Tsari Chu river, which lies in the area disputed between India and China.
The report said the village comprises more than 100 homes; an image dated August 26, 2019, did not show any habitation in the same area.
The India-China border dispute covers the 3488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The report about the new village in Arunachal Pradesh comes amid a military stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which has lasted for over eight months.
India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off in eastern Ladakh but no significant headway has been made so far.
Earlier this week, Chinese state media said New Delhi was trying to hype news about the village.
The Indian media reports were “a blatant attempt to stir up troubles on the China-India border,” Zhang Yongpan, a research fellow of the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), told the tabloid Global Times on Tuesday.
The external affairs ministry in India when asked about the development said on Monday that it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country’s security and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
India had stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, MEA said.
“Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in Karnataka BJP against Yediyurappa after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: Tamil Nadu Guv to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends Covishield vaccines to Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar
- Under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
May induct women officers in specialised anti-maoist force: CRPF DG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No clear definition, computer-aided offence a cybercrime: MHA report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid India’s Covid vaccine export, China offers 500k doses to Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hawk-i aircraft test-fires DRDO’s smart weapon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: PM Modi likely to take vaccine in second phase of drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws
- Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadline over, CBI yet to take a call on Babri case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 10 months on, women running Imphal market seek to reopen shop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox