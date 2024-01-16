close_game
Construction of Ayodhya mosque likely to be delayed

ByAnupam Srivastava, Lucknow
Jan 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The construction of a proposed mosque in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Supreme Court, is likely to be delayed as the layout of the structure has not been finalised and collection of funds to build the same is yet to commence.

According to the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), a trust that has been built to oversee the construction of the mosque in Dhannipur village, the work was initially slated to begin in May but will now be delayed as the planning process is still underway.

“The foundation’s website is under construction and is likely to be operational by February. Following its launch, the website will serve as a platform to collect funds for the construction of the mosque,” IICF chief trustee Zufar Farooqui said.

“The designs for the mosque and an accompanying hospital, library etc are also yet to be finalised. The initial design for the mosque, inspired by traditional Indian mosque architecture, was rejected. All the designs will be submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority in February, signifying a critical step in the project’s progression,” he said.

The laying of the foundation stone will only be possible after sufficient funds are collected and a layout of the mosque is cleared, Farooqui said.

Athar Hussain, spokesperson for the IICF, said: “We want this mosque to be a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. All the projects, including mosque, hospital, community kitchen and museum, should be for the common man.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anupam Srivastava

    Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years.

