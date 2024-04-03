Shun double standards in countering terror, says NSA Ajit Doval at security meet

New Delhi: The threat posed by UN-sanctioned terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the need to give up double standards in countering support for cross-border terrorism were highlighted by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval at a regional meeting on Wednesday. National security adviser Ajit Doval. (File photo.)

Addressing a gathering of senior security officials of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, Doval condemned the “barbaric” terror attack in Moscow last month and conveyed India’s solidarity with Russia in tackling terrorism to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

India has often used such regional security meetings to call for concerted action against cross-border terrorism, especially the threat posed by Pakistan-based groups such as LeT and JeM and other networks active on Afghan soil.

Doval raised the “continued threat” posed by various terror groups in the SCO region, including those sanctioned by the UN Security Council, such as LeT, JeM, al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and Islamic State and its affiliates. Without directly naming Pakistan, he highlighted the need to “shun double standards and hold accountable those who are sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism”.

He pointed out that any act of terror, including cross-border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives is not justified. “Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with, including those involved in cross-border terrorism,” Doval said in the presence of a senior official from Pakistan’s National Security Division.

While strongly condemning the “barbaric terrorist attack” at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22, Doval conveyed condolences to families who lost their kin. He also conveyed to Patrushev India’s solidarity with the government and people of Russia in addressing the threat posed by all forms of terrorism.

More than 144 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the terror attack that was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, which is largely based in Afghanistan and has made inroads in recruiting from parts of Central Asia.

Doval expressed “deep concern” at the security situation in Afghanistan, including the “continued presence of terrorist networks”. He said India, as a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan, has “legitimate security and economic interests” in that country.

The SCO’s immediate priorities in Afghanistan, Doval said, include providing humanitarian aid, ensuring the formation of a “truly inclusive and representative government”, combating terror and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

He told the gathering that India has invested $3 billion in Afghanistan and supplied 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 250 tonnes of medical aid, and 40,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion to fight the menace of locusts.

Doval emphasised the need to counter the use of technology by terrorists, including using drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. India backs the creation of a mechanism for effective cooperation within SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) to counter terror financing and also supports further strengthening of this body, he said.

He pointed out that India’s relationship with SCO member countries goes back several centuries and New Delhi is committed to further deepening these ties. India is also committed to enhancing transit trade and connectivity. However, in an apparent reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that is opposed by India, Doval said that such initiatives “must be fully respectful of sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states”.

During a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev along with the other senior security officials, Doval said India will back Kazakh initiatives within SCO and also conveyed his wishes for a successful presidency of the bloc for this year.

India is committed to deepening its relationship with SCO and the member states in a proactive and constructive manner, and security is India’s priority within SCO, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in keeping with his vision of SECURE (security, economic cooperation, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environment protection).