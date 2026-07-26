Contractor held after 6-year-old drowns in pit in Greater Noida; 2 officials removed

A 53-year-old contractor, was arrested, while the supervisor and technical supervisor of the Greater Noida Authority were removed from their duties on Sunday in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy who drowned in a 10-feet-deep water-filled pit inside a residential society in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 2 late Saturday evening.

The victim, a resident of Kaladham Society in Knowledge Park 2, died after drowning in a 10-feet-deep water-filled pit on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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“Contractor Manoj Jain, 53, a resident of Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad, was arrested for negligence on Sunday, and further investigation is underway,” said Ravi Shankar Nim, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Complaint filed against contractor, GNA says

The Greater Noida Authority said in a statement that it had also filed a complaint against the contractor at the Knowledge Park police station. “The contractor company has been blacklisted, and water department supervisor Akash Kumar and technical supervisor Jonny Kumar have been removed from their active duties for negligence,” the statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} “The names of the Supervisor and Technical Supervisor have also been prioritised for inclusion in the FIR, and directions for a departmental enquiry have also been initiated by the CEO,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The names of the Supervisor and Technical Supervisor have also been prioritised for inclusion in the FIR, and directions for a departmental enquiry have also been initiated by the CEO,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim, a resident of Kaladham Society in Knowledge Park 2, died after drowning in a 10-feet-deep water-filled pit on Saturday around 7pm while playing with a friend, police said. The incident took place about 200 to 300 metres away from his house.

Police said that when the boy’s friend spotted the incident, he rushed back home to alert his family. However, by the time the minor was rescued and taken to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him dead.

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Police investigation revealed that the pit was dug by the Greater Noida Authority for a borewell about two days earlier to address the water crisis in the society. Police found that the site lacked safety measures, such as signboards and barricading.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, police registered a case late Saturday night under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 115 (act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Knowledge Park police station. On Sunday, police arrested the contractor.

Officials said action will be taken against senior officials of the Authority if their negligence is found during the investigation, adding that strict action will be taken if anyone is found carrying out work without ensuring safety measures at sites.

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The Greater Noida Authority’s CEO, Ravi Kumar NG, also expressed grief over the incident and directed all work circles to ensure safety measures at all under-construction sites.