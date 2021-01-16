Contribute to Bihar’s industrial growth: CM Nitish Kumar to diaspora

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday exhorted the diaspora from Bihar to work towards bringing industries to the state, which is ready to embrace investors with friendly policies and a conducive environment.

“Bihar has made rapid strides in varied fields – be it infrastructure development, power availability, tourism, roads and highways and a harmonious environment and the change is perceptible. However, one thing Bihar still lacks is industrialisation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when lakhs of migrants returned to the state, we have told them to stay back and work here. We are exploring possibilities and it is heartening to see Bihar’s diaspora taking such a keen interest in contributing to their roots. Bihar awaits industrialisation,” he added.

He was addressing the diaspora from Bihar organized by the Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, New York. Kumar said that such interaction would now be a regular feature to get feedback and provide a platform for knowledge sharing. Non-resident Indian Alok Kumar also extended an invitation to visit New York and address the diaspora there.

The CM said that policies have been simplified and they would be further eased to help those wanting to contribute to Bihar’s progress in different ways. “All the requirements in terms of roads, power and infrastructure have been met. There would be time-bound clearance of proposals. Even land allotment policy through Bihar industrial area development authority (BIADA) has been simplified,” he said

Chief secretary Deepak Kumar had earlier said that the government would provide nearly 50% subsidy on land cost and there was around 450-acres of land available at 68 locations for the purpose of industries. He also made an offer to the NRIs to explore the possibility of a tie-up with Bihar government’s public sector undertakings to get things done more easily.

Former minister and MLC Sanjay Jha, principal secretary to CM, Chanchal Kumar and additional chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra were among several officials present during the online interaction.

Kumar urged the people from Bihar settled in USA, Canada and other parts to visit the stato see and feel the change for themselves. “With people from Bihar feeling the urge from so far away to do something for the state, I am convinced it will happen and the state government will do whatever it takes to make your plans a success. Bihar needs your expertise and passion,” he added.

Earlier, a number of NRIs shared their vision and plans for the state in different fields, be it education, tourism, innovation and incubation, agriculture and food processing, sister-city partnerships and cultural exchange programmes and tie-ups through important festivals like Chhath Puja.

JD-U national general secretary Sanjay Jha said that Bihar’s march from a state of hopelessness 16 years ago to an aspirational state was something that had generated a lot of interest among the Bihari people settled abroad to give something back to their state. “This is based not on any government publicity, but on their own feedback from their family members and friends and it is refreshing. With all the ground work done in the last 15 years, this is perhaps the take-off stage for Bihar,” he added.