No end in sight for Bihar’s AIIMS row

On August 13, virtually addressing the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of his government’s achievements in the health care space over the past nine years. In that period, he said, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha have collectively seen the creation of 31 new medical colleges, while the North East had seen a doubling in the number of such institutions. “For better health facilities, from Guwahati in Assam to Kalyani in West Bengal, from Deoghar in Jharkhand to Darbhanga in Bihar, new AIIMS(All India Institute of Medical Sciences) have been opened with the planning that people do not have to travel hundreds of kilometres for treatment,” the Prime Minister said. Land earmarked for the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga has been caught in an eight-year battle between the state and Centre. (HT Photo)