Convene all-party meet on delimitation, FCRA bills: TMC's Derek O'Brien writes to PM Modi

Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the government's proposed "draconian" legislation on delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The TMC leader also emphasised that Articles 19 and 26 of the Constitution must be protected. (File Photo/PTI)

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In his letter dated July 19, O'Brien noted that although no legislation on delimitation appears in the parliamentary bulletin listing government business for the Monsoon session, the opposition remains apprehensive because of the government's "dubious record" in handling important legislation.

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Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, he alleged that the bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha before the supplementary list of business was circulated to MPs, and urged the government not to adopt similar "cloak and dagger tactics" on an issue as significant as delimitation.

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{{^usCountry}} O'Brien also referred to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 this year, saying they failed to secure the required two-thirds majority and were negatived the following day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} O'Brien also referred to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 this year, saying they failed to secure the required two-thirds majority and were negatived the following day. {{/usCountry}}

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On the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, O'Brien said the legislation, listed for consideration and passing during the Monsoon session, would weaken institutions working among the country's poorest and marginalised communities.

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He claimed the proposed amendments would adversely affect thousands of educational institutions run by the Christian community and internationally reputed charitable organisations by establishing excessive executive control over their functioning.

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The TMC leader also emphasised that Articles 19 and 26 of the Constitution must be protected.

Drawing a parallel with the three farm laws that were later repealed, O'Brien urged the prime minister to convene an all-party meeting before proceeding with what he described as another instance of "cowboy legislation".

The issue of delimitation has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with several opposition parties, particularly from southern states, expressing concern that a fresh exercise based on post-2026 population figures could reduce their relative representation in Parliament despite their success in population control.

The Centre has maintained that no final decision has been taken on the modalities of the exercise, which cannot begin before the first Census conducted after 2026, as provided under the constitutional freeze on delimitation.

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The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act have also drawn criticism from opposition parties and sections of civil society, who contend that they could further tighten government oversight over non-governmental organisations and charitable institutions receiving foreign funds.

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The government, however, has maintained that the changes are aimed at ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the utilisation of foreign contributions.

Sources in the opposition said that TMC MPs would boycott the allocation of time for discussion on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

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The party will press for the proposed legislation to be referred to a parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny before it is taken up for consideration and passage, the sources stated.