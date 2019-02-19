‘Convince Imran Bhai’: Digvijaya Singh’s friendly advice to Navjot Sidhu

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to troll fellow Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments regarding the Pulwama terror attack.

Ever since the Pulwama terror attack that left as many as 40 CRPF jawans dead, Sidhu has been criticised time and again for his comment that “an entire nation can’t be held responsible”.

Nearly five days after the attack, Sidhu got some friendly advice from Digvijaya Singh.

In a tweet, Digvijaya wrote, “Navjot Singh Sidhu ji, apne Dost Imran Bhai ko samjhaiye (Please get your friend Imran Bhai to understand.)”

He followed it up with another tweet saying, “Uski vajah se aap ko gali padh rahi hai (You are being cursed because of him)”.

On February 14, a CRPF convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar was attacked in a suicide bombing which left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

Sidhu was criticised for his comments both by the BJP as well as some of his own party members. He had responded to those criticisms saying that his comments had been “distorted”.

In his tweets addressed to Sidhu, Digvijaya Singh was referring to the bonhomie between Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both Sidhu and Khan are former cricketers.

Sidhu was criticised earlier too for going to Pakistan to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which had come close on the heels of a militant attack at a nirankari bhawan on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab. Three people had died in the grenade attack that took place in November 2018.

Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to India’s allegations that the terror attack at Pulwama on the CRPF convoy was masterminded by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In his address, Khan asked India to provide concrete evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack and at the same time, warned against any action saying that Pakistan “will retaliate” in case there were any misadventures from India’s side.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:40 IST