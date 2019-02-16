Pulwama attack: What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur corridor, asks Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday asked what Pulwama terror attack had got to do with the Kartarpur corridor.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said: “What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur? When a person becomes a pilgrim out of devotion, he becomes a different person.”

“What I feel is that we should deliberate over the problem of terrorism, and find out the root cause of the problem and uproot it,” he said.

Condemning the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday, Sidhu said: “It is a condemnable and cowardly act. It needs a permanent solution through dialogue.”

“How long will the jawans sacrifice their lives? How long will the bloodshed continue? People who do this must be punished. Hurling abuses won’t help,” he said.

As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The slain jawans personnel were travelling in a bus which came under the terror attack.

JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, has claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

