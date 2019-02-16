Pulwama terror attack suicide bomber’s funeral held sans body

The family and relatives of Adil Ahmad Dar, the suspected suicide bomber who rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a security convoy, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lethpora area in Pulwama, held a funeral on Friday without any body.

All the shops lining the road leading to Dar’s village in Kakapora area of Pulwama were shut and security forces had laid a blockade a few kilometres ahead of the village to stop vehicles from moving towards the village. Despite the restrictions, hundreds of people managed to reach the village and participate in the funeral that was held at a nearby school ground.

“We did not get any body or body parts. Police said there is nothing to give. There is no grave,” he said.

Adil’s father Ghulam Hassan Dar said his son was a simple boy. “He was very religious and would often help his mother in her work,” he said. He suspected an incident in his school days which might have changed his mind.

“Once he was returning from school when was detained by the police and asked to rub his nose on the ground. It was humiliating experience for him and he used to remember the incident every now and then,” said Ghulam Hassan.

Dar, 22, studied till Class 12 and then joined a course in religious studies in 2017. However, he left his home in March 2018 on a cycle and that was the last time he was seen.

When Dar left home in 2018, the family looked for him for months, said Sameer Ahmad, 22, a cousin of Dar. “After that his photo appeared on social media announcing his joining of militancy,” he said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 09:03 IST