Coolers, cots and a tractor: Nitish Kumar vacates CM residence after 20 years in modest style | Watch

After nearly two decades at the helm of Bihar, former chief minister Nitish Kumar is preparing for a new phase in public life and a change of address.

Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is vacating the CM residence and is set to shift to a new address(ANI, PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now a Rajya Sabha MP, his household belongings began moving out on Friday from the chief minister’s official residence at 1 Anne Marg to 7 Circular Road in state capital Patna.

What caught attention during the shifting was the modesty of the items being transported. In contrast to the sprawling arrangements often associated with senior politicians, visuals shared by news agency ANI, showed coolers being taken. Coolers were seen loaded onto a handcart, while essential furniture like beds and tables were moved on a tractor.

The understated nature of the move offered a glimpse into Kumar’s simple lifestyle, even after serving as Chief Minister for nearly 20 years.

From 1 Anne Marg to 7 Circular Road

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All belongings are being moved from 1 Anne Marg — the official residence of the Bihar chief minister — to 7 Circular Road, as the bungalow transitions to its new occupant, Samrat Choudhary, who has now taken charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All belongings are being moved from 1 Anne Marg — the official residence of the Bihar chief minister — to 7 Circular Road, as the bungalow transitions to its new occupant, Samrat Choudhary, who has now taken charge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, 7 Circular Road is not unfamiliar territory for Kumar. He has lived there before, including during a politically significant phase in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, 7 Circular Road is not unfamiliar territory for Kumar. He has lived there before, including during a politically significant phase in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, after parting ways with the National Democratic Alliance, Kumar’s party JD(U) faced a major setback, winning just two seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, after parting ways with the National Democratic Alliance, Kumar’s party JD(U) faced a major setback, winning just two seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking responsibility for the loss, Kumar stepped down as chief minister and appointed Jitan Ram Manjhi to the post. At that time too, he vacated 1 Anne Marg and moved to 7 Circular Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking responsibility for the loss, Kumar stepped down as chief minister and appointed Jitan Ram Manjhi to the post. At that time too, he vacated 1 Anne Marg and moved to 7 Circular Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, as a former chief minister, he is set to return once again to the same residence.

He is reportedly expected to shift to the 7 Circular Road residence on Saturday, May 2. For now, after resigning from the chief minister’s post, he continues to stay at 1 Anne Marg.

Focus remains on Bihar politics

While Kumar has been allotted a residence in Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP, he has made it clear that Bihar will remain his primary base. He intends to spend most of his time in the state, staying active in politics and contributing to its development.

Kumar’s move follows his transition to the Rajya Sabha. He was elected to the Upper House on March 16, and subsequently resigned as a Bihar Legislative Council member on March 30.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, he said the new NDA government would have his “full cooperation and guidance” and expressed confidence that Bihar would continue to progress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON