Cop tries to swallow bribe money as he gets caught. Video goes viral

A Faridabad cop was caught red-handed as he was accepting bribe money in connection with a buffalo theft case. A vigilance team was chasing the errant police inspector and was about to nab him when the inspector tried to swallow the bribe money. The entire incident was caught on camera and is now going viral.

According to reports, sub-inspector Mahendra Ula demanded ₹10,000 from Shambhu Nath, the person whose buffalo was stolen. The vigilance team got to know about the bribe from a complaint filed by Shambhu Nath who already paid ₹6,000 to Mahendra Ula. A trap was laid to catch Mahendra taking the bribe.

Official put fingers inside sub-inspector Mahendra Ula's moth to recover the bribe money that he tried to swallow.

In the viral video, several officials can be seen engaged in a scuffle while Mahesh put the money inside his mouth. He was pinned down on the ground and officials put their fingers inside the mouth to recover the notes.

