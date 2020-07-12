e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cop who was in car transporting Vikas Dubey from Ujjain tests positive for Covid-19

Cop who was in car transporting Vikas Dubey from Ujjain tests positive for Covid-19

“The report came in late on Saturday. The cop has now been admitted to an isolation ward,” Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
Police personnel arrest Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter Case, at the Mahakal temple, in Ujjain.
Police personnel arrest Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter Case, at the Mahakal temple, in Ujjain.(ANI)
         

An Uttar Pradesh Police constable, who was in the vehicle that was transporting dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, has tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Sunday.

“The report came in late on Saturday. The cop has now been admitted to an isolation ward,” Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said. He said four other police personnel who were also in the vehicle have tested negative.

Gangster Dubey was killed Friday morning by UP police near Kanpur during his transit from Ujjain allegedly after he tried to escape from the spot following an accident of the vehicle carrying him.

The four-wheeler had toppled on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

The Covid-positive constable was injured in the encounter in which Dubey was gunned down.

Contact-tracing of the constable is underway, Kamal said.

tags
top news
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
US scientists may have found path to increase human life
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
‘Mystery’: BJP, Cong question Swapna Suresh’s escape to Karnataka
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In