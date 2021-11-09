COP26: Maharashtra bags top leadership award in Glasgow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra received “high commendations” in two other categories - Climate Partnerships and Creative Climate Solutions. British Columbia and Québec in Canada won awards in these two categories
A delegate looks at a screen during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Maharashtra bagged a top regional leadership award in Glasgow on the sidelines of the summit. (REUTERS)
By Prayag Arora-Desai

Maharashtra, which joined the global Under2 Coalition of regional governments for greenhouse gases emissions mitigation in July, bagged the inaugural Inspiring Regional Leadership award at the U2C General Assembly that coincided with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) summit in Glasgow on Sunday.

It also received “high commendations” in two other categories - Climate Partnerships and Creative Climate Solutions. British Columbia and Québec in Canada won awards in these two categories. Around 260 regional governments are part of the coalition.

“As India’s most industrialised state with a 720km-long vulnerable coastline, Maharashtra in its nominations highlighted how within a short span of time, the State had found it essential to include climate resilience into policymaking, and had embarked upon novel projects, policies, and campaigns that reflect a monumental shift in prioritising sustainable development,” the state government said in a press release after receiving the award.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said it is high time for collective efforts and meaningful actions to work on this global issue that sees no borders of geography, race, nationality, or gender. “We are truly delighted to have been recognised by the Under2 Coalition for our heartfelt ongoing contribution towards climate action.”

The coalition has previously supported Bengal in revamping its state climate action plan by allocating money from its Future Fund for a feasibility study on e-ferries in Kolkata. In Chhattisgarh, the coalition organised capacity-building workshops for officials on how to track greenhouse gas emissions and build inventories that comply with international standards.

Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Bengal are also part of the coalition.

