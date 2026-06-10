The COP31 co-presidency of Turkey and Australia on Tuesday proposed raising electricity’s share of global final energy demand from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035, the flagship target of an action agenda launched at the Bonn climate meeting.

The proposal comes as a spike in fuel prices driven by the West Asia war and supply chain disruptions has renewed pressure on countries to accelerate the shift to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry. (Reuters)

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The “35x35” target is backed by analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and is designed to support the Paris Agreement and keep global warming within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. COP31 is scheduled to be held in Turkey’s Antalya this November.

The proposal comes as a spike in fuel prices driven by the West Asia war and supply chain disruptions has renewed pressure on countries to accelerate the shift to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry.

“The current global energy crisis is accelerating the world’s shift into the Age of Electricity, adding to major trends such as the rise of AI and growing power demand from air conditioning, EVs, industry and more,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

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{{^usCountry}} “IPCC assessments have consistently highlighted the electrification of economy as a key lever to move towards a low carbon future. The crisis in west Asia has brought this strategy back into focus. Electrification across sectors is arguably the single most important strategy to boost energy security. The call by COP31 president is thus relevant not just critical from the long-term decarbonisation perspective but from a near term crisis management point of view as well,” said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, senior fellow, CEEW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “IPCC assessments have consistently highlighted the electrification of economy as a key lever to move towards a low carbon future. The crisis in west Asia has brought this strategy back into focus. Electrification across sectors is arguably the single most important strategy to boost energy security. The call by COP31 president is thus relevant not just critical from the long-term decarbonisation perspective but from a near term crisis management point of view as well,” said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, senior fellow, CEEW. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} COP31 president-designate Murat Kurum also announced a goal of halving the growth in global waste by 2035 and reducing energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035. The co-presidency has commissioned the IEA to draft special reports mapping pathways to both targets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} COP31 president-designate Murat Kurum also announced a goal of halving the growth in global waste by 2035 and reducing energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035. The co-presidency has commissioned the IEA to draft special reports mapping pathways to both targets. {{/usCountry}}

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“Electrification has already sparked a global surge in clean energy, driving growth and jobs. Rewiring the global economy is crucial to kick the world’s addiction to coal, oil and gas, to bring energy costs down, and to restore energy security,” said Simon Stiell, UN Climate Chief.

The delegation from the Union environment ministry, representing India at the Bonn meeting, is attending the sessions virtually, though some representatives from other departments are present in person, according to those aware of the matter.

China, speaking on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) — a bloc that includes India — said climate finance and addressing protectionist trade policies by developed nations would be key demands at Bonn and at COP31. The LMDC noted that the current Global Environment Facility replenishment was the lowest in 16 years. “Our main task here is to maintain the momentum of unity, solidarity, and cooperation in addressing climate change,” it said, pressing for means of implementation to accompany mitigation commitments.

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HT reported on Monday that SB64 opened this week amid the fuel crisis and an approaching El Niño expected to cause extreme weather across parts of Asia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jayashree Nandi I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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