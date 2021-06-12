Cops, civilians among 4 killed in J&K attack

Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others were injured when terrorists opened fire on the security forces in the main market of north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday, police said, adding that the terrorists have been identified.

According to police officials, the terrorists came from an interior lane at Shalpora and attacked the security personnel who were enforcing Covid-19 protocols in the town.

In the shootout, two policemen, identified as Waseem Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad, both posted at Sopore police station, and two civilians were killed while three others sustained injuries. The injured policemen were identified as sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, who was in-charge of the team, and Special Police Officer (SPO) Danish. Both were referred to the Army hospital in Badami Bagh cantonment for advanced treatment, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack on the forces. “Two police personnel and two civilians were killed in the attack. Three policemen and one civilian were also injured. The policemen were enforcing Covid protocols,” Kumar said.

Kumar visited Sopore and inspected the spot where the attack took place and held a meeting with Army’s Sector Commader, Deputy Inspector General of JKP and the CRPF. “Local LeT terrorists are involved in today’s attack and have been identified as Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit. JKP and security forces are on the job and these terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest,” The inspector general said.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that police have identified the Lashkar terrorists who carried out the attack on Saturday. “The forces have launched an operation in the area, and we are hopeful that we will soon bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime... ,” the DGP said, adding, “They (attackers) won’t be spared.”

The civilians who died in the firing were identified as Manzoor Ahamd Shalla of Shalimar Colony and Bashir Ahmad Pahloo of Taliyan Sopore. The injured civilian has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar of Kralteng, Sopore, police said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the mainstream political parties condemned the attack that left four people dead.

“Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Stating these incidents defame Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said be it the “gun of Delhi” or youth of Kashmir who picked the arms, it never helps to resolve things. “These types of attacks defame our Kashmir and give reasons for using more force against common people,” Mufti told reporters at neighbouring town Baramulla.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said the attack has left a dozen or more orphans. “Five succumbed in Sopore attack. 3 civilians and 2 policemen. Mr gunmen— Approximately—5 Kashmiri funerals. 5 widows. 10 grieving old parents. A dozen or more orphans. All Kashmiris. So mr gunmen. Really want to know. Whose bloody side r u on (sic),” Lone tweeted.

Soon after the attack, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to track the terrorists responsible for the attack.

In March, terrorists killed two counsellors of Sopore Municipal Council and a policeman in the attack inside the council office. Later, police claimed that people responsible for that attack were identified and arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON