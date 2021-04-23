Home / India News / Cops get nod to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample
india news

Cops get nod to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample

Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed city police to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.

While allowing the police plea, the court termed as “premature” the arguments made by the counsel for the accused that the application lacked any concrete detail, saying that the manner in which the investigation is to be done is the prerogative of the investigating agency.

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed city police to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.

While allowing the police plea, the court termed as “premature” the arguments made by the counsel for the accused that the application lacked any concrete detail, saying that the manner in which the investigation is to be done is the prerogative of the investigating agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP