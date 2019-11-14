Cops launch probe after locals find charred body inside burnt car in Trichy

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:54 IST

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district launched a probe on Wednesday after the burnt body of an unidentified person was found inside a car which also had been gutted in a forest in Lalgudi near Siruganur.

Lalgudi is a sprawling forest of over 930 acres in Thachankurichi village in Trichy.

“As the forest limit is just 200 meters away from the National Highway-38, the locals who were traversing on their routine work smelt a bad odour. When they entered the forest, they saw a completely charred car. The locals also noted a burnt human body which inside the shell of the car,” said a Siruganur police station officer.

The police have retrieved a partially burnt backpack from the car.

“The bag does not contain any material to trace the identity of the victim. The incident could have happened in the early hours of Wednesday. We are trying to identify the deceased. Even the number plates of the car have been burnt and we are looking for other details,” the police officer added.

The body has been burnt so badly that the police were unable to identify even the gender of the deceased.

Trichy’s Superintendent of Police Zia Ul Haq did not respond to request for information.