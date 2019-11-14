e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Cops launch probe after locals find charred body inside burnt car in Trichy

The body inside the car was burnt so badly that the police were unable to identify even the gender of the deceased.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:54 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
A view of the car that was found in completely burnt state in a forest in Lalgudi near Siruganur in Trichy district.
A view of the car that was found in completely burnt state in a forest in Lalgudi near Siruganur in Trichy district.(Sourced)
         

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district launched a probe on Wednesday after the burnt body of an unidentified person was found inside a car which also had been gutted in a forest in Lalgudi near Siruganur.

Lalgudi is a sprawling forest of over 930 acres in Thachankurichi village in Trichy.

“As the forest limit is just 200 meters away from the National Highway-38, the locals who were traversing on their routine work smelt a bad odour. When they entered the forest, they saw a completely charred car. The locals also noted a burnt human body which inside the shell of the car,” said a Siruganur police station officer.

The police have retrieved a partially burnt backpack from the car.

“The bag does not contain any material to trace the identity of the victim. The incident could have happened in the early hours of Wednesday. We are trying to identify the deceased. Even the number plates of the car have been burnt and we are looking for other details,” the police officer added.

The body has been burnt so badly that the police were unable to identify even the gender of the deceased.

Trichy’s Superintendent of Police Zia Ul Haq did not respond to request for information.

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News