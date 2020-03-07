e-paper
Coronavirus: 2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
         

Two men from Punjab, who returned from coronavirus-hit Italy on Wednesday, have tested positive for the disease in the preliminary test, doctors at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) said on Saturday.

The two were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital after they showed symptoms of the disease on their arrival at the airport in Amritsar from the European country.

The hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said the reports from National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, where their samples had been sent, came back positive.

“Their samples have been sent for the second confirmation test, the results of which will be out by Saturday evening. This is done to cross-check the preliminary findings,” Dr Kaur said.

