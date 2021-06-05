Home / India News / LIVE: China approves Sinovac for kids as young as 3-year-old
People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city.
Live

LIVE: China approves Sinovac for kids as young as 3-year-old

  • India has a total of 28.5 million Covid-19 cases and the death toll stands at 340,702.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:34 AM IST

The worldwide cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increased to more than 172 million as mutated variants continued to cause rapid spread of the virus, news agency Bloomberg reported. The death toll was above 3.7 million as of Saturday morning, it also reported.

In India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave a nod to the Serum Institue of India to manufacture the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for examination, test and analysis.

Meanwhile, a government study found that the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first detected in India was the primary cause behind the unprecedented surge during the second wave.

India has a total of 28.5 million Covid-19 cases and the death toll stands at 340,702.

In the United States, New Jersey ended its 15-month public health emergency in what Governor Phil Murphy called a “decisive step on the path toward normalcy.” In California, more than 70% of adults have been administered with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of full reopening on June 15.

New York planned to let school districts waive the mask mandate for students’ outdoor activities next week.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 05, 2021 08:34 AM IST

    China approves Sinovac for kids

    China has authorised the emergency use of Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine for children aged between 3 and 17, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong told China Central Television.

  • JUN 05, 2021 06:41 AM IST

    Brazil approves imports of Covid-19 vaccines Sputnik V, Covaxin

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

    The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards, news agency Reuters reported.

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
india news

Twitter removes blue verified badge from personal handle of VP Naidu

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Twitter removes blue verified badge from personal handle of VP Naidu.
According to a Central Pollution Control Board report, India produced 45,308 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 10, 2021 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: India produced over 45k tonnes of Covid biomedical waste

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A paramedical staff wearing PPE coveralls seen disposing biomedical waste at LNJP hospital in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
india news

India produced 45,308 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste in previous one year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:02 AM IST
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India has been generating nearly 146 tonnes of bio-medical waste everyday due to diagnostic activities and treatment of Covid-19 patients.
People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city.(REUTERS)
india news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society. (PIB/PTI Photo)
india news

PM lauds scientists for indigenous vaccines

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 05:17 AM IST
  • During the meeting, Modi reiterated his call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant) and a strong India, saying that the pandemics may have slowed its pace but the country’s resolve remains the same.
In Delhi, the Delta variant was relatively obscure at 5% in February, at a time when the Alpha variant’s prevalence was estimated at 20% of all samples.(HT Photos)
india news

Alpha to Delta switch behind city’s 4th wave

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Late on Thursday, Public Health England (PHE) updated its technical analysis of the variant to say that the variant that was first found in India is more likely to lead to hospitalisations than the variant that has been predominant in the UK.
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology. (REUTERS)
india news

Indian ‘seeker’ among sleuths who raised heat on lab theory

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:03 AM IST
  • A group called Drastic began looking into clues from scientific data soon after the pandemic began
Adha Yasir
india news

4-yr-old mauled to death by leopard in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Chief wildlife warden Suresh Kumar says that department is doing everything to safeguard lives of people
HT Image
india news

Monsoon brings little joy for Kerala umbrella makers as pandemic casts shadow on sales

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:58 AM IST
A newly wed couple jostle for space under a colourful umbrella in splashy water, drenched school children racing to unfurl their cover and shutterbugs and curious travellers sitting under a big dark umbrella waiting for the right clique, these usual scenes are missing this time as monsoon arrived at the first stopover of the country, Kerala, on Thursday
HT Image
india news

AIADMK united against Sasikala’s comeback attempt: Palaniswami

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Chennai: The complications in AIADMK are deepening with three players- former chief ministers and party leader in state assembly, Edappadi Palaniswami, former deputy chief minister O Pannersevlam and ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who is attempting to gnaw her way back --- play important roles in the drama, which is yet to unfold fully
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 main focus in Kerala’s revised budget

By HTC and Agencies
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal on Friday presented the maiden budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, announcing a second Covid-19 stimulus package of 20,000 crore and setting aside 1,000 crore to vaccinate all above 18 years of age in tune with the government’s pre-poll promise that vaccines will be made free to all residents of the state
HT Image
india news

Bharat Biotech visits Chengalpet vaccine complex

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Chennai: A day after meeting with chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai, a top team from Bharath Biotech International Limited, the makers of Covaxin, visited the integrated vaccine complex (IVC) in Chengalpet Friday
Kerala Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presents the revised State Budget in the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala govt earmarks 20,000 crore in annual budget to tackle Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:39 AM IST
From the Covid-19 package 2800 will be spent towards the health emergency situation and 8900 will be disbursed to people who are in crisis due to the loss of livelihood and 8300 towards the interest of subsidy provided to various sectors to tide over the crisis.
Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.
india news

Man who promised to 'rain money' arrested in 52 lakh cheating case

PTI | , Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Kisan Asaram Pawar was held on Thursday by a joint team of Jalna and Pune police, an official said.
A man is consoled by his relative as he sees the body of his father, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease in New Delhi. (Reuters file photo)
india news

Human race facing an existential crisis in Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi high court

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The high court, which was dealing with the issue of Sputnik V vaccine, also said going by the rule book to save human lives in these extraordinary times may be in jeopardy and “one has to look at the bigger picture".
Story Saved
IND USA
