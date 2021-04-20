Covid-19 LIVE: No permission for weddings till April 30 in Indore as cases surge
- In India, the caseload of active cases neared 2 million as the Covid-19 situation remained grim in several states. In Delhi, thousands of migrant workers have gathered at ISBTs as panic ensued after the 6-day lockdown announcement. Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with a caseload of 3,898,262 cases.
Global fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) exceed the 3-million mark as the outbreak continued to gain speed across the countries, Bloomberg reported. While the total number of cases reached 141 million.
Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd. will potentially ramp up vaccine capacity to 240 million annual doses. The drugmaker expects regulatory approval for its shot by June.
In the United States, officials planned to caution against travel to about 80% of the world. The World Health Organization said it’s working intensively to get pre-qualification for Russian and Chinese vaccines.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a visit to India next week amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of a new variant.
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 07:14 AM
US issues travel advisory for Americans travelling to India
Amid Covid-19 surge in India, US issues advisory for Americans travelling to the country. "Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel," said CDC in the order.
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 07:02 AM
Masjid converted into Covid-19 facility
Amid a surge in Covid cases, a Masjid in Gujarat was converted into a 50-bed Covid facility. "Due to oxygen & beds shortage, we decided to convert it into COVID facility. And what's better than the month of Ramadan to do it," says Jahangirpura mosque trustee in Vadodara.
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:42 AM
No permission for weddings till April 30 in Indore
The Indore district administration has decided not to give permission for weddings till April 30 amid the unprecedented increase of Covid-19 cases.