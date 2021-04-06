LIVE: Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 13 million
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 12,589,067 as the Union health ministry on Monday reported that 103,558 new cases were detected in the country in the preceding 24 hours, along with 478 related deaths. This is the first time that more than 100,000 fresh infections have been reported in the country in a single day. This also makes India the only country, after the United States, to log that many cases in a 24-hour span.
India's infection tally is the third-highest globally, behind that of the US and Brazil, respectively. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US' tally stands at over 30.7 million, Brazil's exceeds 13 million. The US also has the highest death toll due to the viral disease, the tracker shows. Brazil, Mexico and India, in that order, have the next highest death tolls due to Covid-19.
Tue, 06 Apr 2021 06:19 AM
Over 80 cases of British Covid-19 strain found, says Russia
More than 80 cases of the British Covid-19 variant have been registered in Russia, all of them are imported cases, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has said.
Tue, 06 Apr 2021 05:45 AM
Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases
Brazil recorded 28,649 new Covid-19 cases and 1,319 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry has said. Infection tally tops 13 million, while death toll rises to 332,752.