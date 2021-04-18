LIVE: Brazil's Covid-19 tally nears 14 million, nearly 3,000 new deaths recorded
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at 14,526,609 after the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) reported on Saturday morning that the country logged 234,692 fresh infections of the viral disease in the preceding 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, is at 175,649 with 1,341 more related fatalities. India saw more than 100,000 cases for the first time on April 5, and, barring April 6, has been witnessing more than 100,000 infections everyday. The 200,000 mark was topped for the first time on April 15.
According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, India's caseload is the second-highest globally, after that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's. In terms of related deaths, India is at fourth, the tracker shows, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico respectively.
Nearly 120 million vaccine doses administered in India thus far
The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India, since the beginning of vaccination drive on January 16, is at 119,937,641, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.
Nearly 3,000 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil
Brazil reports 67,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,929 related deaths, according to the country's health ministry. Tally tops 13.9 million while death toll reaches 371,678.