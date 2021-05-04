Covid-19 LIVE: US flights with coronavirus aid for India delayed till Wednesday

India's fight against the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, with the health system crumbling under the weight of new cases and hospitals reporting a shortage of ICU beds and medical oxygen. The total number of infections rose on Monday to stop just short of the 20-million mark. Although the number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours showed a marginal dip over the past two days, the country has now been clocking more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 12 days straight. The death toll, too, has now reached 218,959.

That India registered fewer positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days, compared to the week before, can be attributed to a reduced number of tests. Fewer tests mean fewer cases. The corresponding positivity rates on the three days: 21%, 21.7%, and 24.2%.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

Meanwhile, India is not the only country in the renewed warpath of the next coronavirus wave. Fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping other developing countries, from Laos to Thailand, across the world. The increase is mainly because of more contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited as reasons.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 19,925,604

Active cases: 3,413,642

Discharged patients: 16,293,003

Deaths: 218,959

Total vaccinations: 157,198,207

Recovery rate: 81.77%

Catch all the latest news and updates on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developments in India and the world, on this portal at the Hindustan Times.