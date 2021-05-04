IND USA
Workers disinfect an isolation center for Covid-19 positive people in Hyderabad, on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Workers disinfect an isolation center for Covid-19 positive people in Hyderabad, on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Live

Covid-19 LIVE: US flights with coronavirus aid for India delayed till Wednesday

The total number of Covid-19 infections in India rose on Monday to stop just short of the 20-million mark. Hospitals treating patients down with the coronavirus have filled to the capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short, and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped.
hindustantimes.com
MAY 04, 2021 07:53 AM IST

India's fight against the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, with the health system crumbling under the weight of new cases and hospitals reporting a shortage of ICU beds and medical oxygen. The total number of infections rose on Monday to stop just short of the 20-million mark. Although the number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours showed a marginal dip over the past two days, the country has now been clocking more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 12 days straight. The death toll, too, has now reached 218,959.

That India registered fewer positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days, compared to the week before, can be attributed to a reduced number of tests. Fewer tests mean fewer cases. The corresponding positivity rates on the three days: 21%, 21.7%, and 24.2%.

Meanwhile, India is not the only country in the renewed warpath of the next coronavirus wave. Fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping other developing countries, from Laos to Thailand, across the world. The increase is mainly because of more contagious virus variants, though complacency and lack of resources to contain the spread have also been cited as reasons.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 19,925,604

Active cases: 3,413,642

Discharged patients: 16,293,003

Deaths: 218,959

Total vaccinations: 157,198,207

Recovery rate: 81.77%

Catch all the latest news and updates on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developments in India and the world, on this portal at the Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 04, 2021 08:00 AM IST

    IAF aircraft brings 450 oxygen cylinders from UK

    An Indian Air Force aircraft reached Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday with 450 oxygen cylinders, each having a capacity of 46.6 litres, from the United Kingdom.

  • MAY 04, 2021 07:53 AM IST

    Govt says Covid-19 cases plateauing in some states; experts disagree

    A senior health ministry official pointed to recent Covid-19 case data from across India to suggest that there are early signs of improvement in the number of daily cases, and a plateauing of cases in some parts of the country, but experts said it was far too premature to arrive at any such conclusions. Read More

  • MAY 04, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    Told India there's no safety concern with Covid-19 vaccine: Pfizer

    Pfizer Inc said on Monday it told the Indian government that there was no concern over the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country insists on small local trials for foreign shots despite a record surge in infections and shortage of doses.

    The government in mid-April made it easier for foreign vaccines approved in the West and Japan to sell in India, though companies would still have to initiate a local clinical trial within 30 days of receiving emergency use authorization. Previously, companies were required to do the trial prior to approval. India has invited Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna Inc to sell their vaccines to the country but none have applied to do so yet. Read More

  • MAY 04, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    US flights carrying Covid-19 aid for India delayed till Wednesday

    US Air Force flights that were scheduled to leave for India with essential life-saving supplies amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation have been delayed till Wednesday due to "maintenance issues", the Pentagon said on Monday.

    So far, only two US Air Force flights have landed in India. Three US Air Force C-5 Super Galaxies and one C-17 Globemaster were scheduled to leave for India Monday to deliver critical supplies amid a surge in coronavirus cases there.

