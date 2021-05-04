10 states account for 73% of new Covid-19 deaths. Here's all you need to know

As India battles the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the central government on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) noted that only 10 states account for 73.15% of the new Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in the preceding 24 hours. With 567 new deaths, Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the pandemic, has seen the maximum number of casualties. Delhi, with 448 new deaths, and Uttar Pradesh, with 285 new deaths, are situated next on the list.

Also Read: India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, infection tally zooms past 20-million mark

India recorded 3,449 new Covid-19 deaths in the span of a single day, mounting the nationwide death toll to 222,408.

Here are the 10 states which have logged the highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths in the last 24 hours:

1. Maharashtra (567 deaths)

2. Delhi (448 deaths)

3. Uttar Pradesh (285 deaths)

4. Chhattisgarh (266 deaths)

5. Karnataka (239 deaths)

6. Punjab (155 deaths)

7. Rajasthan (154 deaths)

8. Haryana (140 deaths)

9. Gujarat (140 deaths)

10. Jharkhand (129 deaths)

Moreover, the national mortality rate has also been falling over the past few days and currently stands at 1.10%, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

#IndiaFightsCorona:



3,449 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.



10 States account for 73.15% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw maximum casualties (567) followed by Delhi (448) & Uttar Pradesh with 285 daily deaths.



Details: https://t.co/BqVOHEIc9X#Unite2FightCorona#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/M2ZqWEqg1l — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 4, 2021

India on Tuesday registered 357,229 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus infection tally past the 20-million mark. 3,449 new fatalities were also recorded in the same duration, mounting the death toll to 222,408. The country's cumulative case count has now reached 20,282,833, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

India, battling the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus, has now been clocking more than 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 13 days straight, with the health system crumbling under the weight of new cases and hospitals continuing to report a shortage of ICU beds and medical oxygen.