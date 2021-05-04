IND USA
Drive-in vaccination facility opens at a Dadar parking lot in Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 4. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s first drive-in vaccination centre opens in Dadar today

The facility is to cater specifically to senior citizens and specially abled people. The facility can inoculate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths, of which two have been reserved for drive-ins
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Mumbai first drive-in vaccination centre started operations today. The multi-storey Kohinoor parking lot on JK Sawant Marg, near Shivaji Park in Dadar West, which has been turned into a vaccination centre, offers drive-in facility to senior citizens and specially abled citizens.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward, with jurisdiction over this area said, “The facility has the capacity to inoculate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths. Two of these booths are reserved for drive-ins.”

The parking lot has enough space for 60 to 70 vehicles to queue up for the two booths, Dighavkar said. A registration stall will also be set up, but beneficiaries will be registered by staff at the centre as they wait in the queue.

BMC tweeted on Monday evening, “Drive In Facility For 45+ specially-abled. @mybmcWardGN has started a new vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), for 45+ citizens coming for their 2nd dose of #Covishield Starts at 10 am tomorrow & has 7 vaccination rooms. #VaccinationForAll.”

