LIVE: Nearly 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 11.13 million; toll goes up to 157,346 with 98 fresh

The global number of coronavirus cases surged past 114.7 million as the countries around the world reported resurgence of the virus, as per the Bloomberg report. While 2.54 million people have lost their lives to the viral disease worldwide.

As the vaccination drive in underway, more than 265 million have been immunised against the Covid-19. In the United States, worst-hit by the Covid-19, daily cases dropped below 50,000-mark first time since October. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said the U.S. may have enough vaccine for every adult American by the end of May. He also hoped that normalcy may return by next year.

Tokyo plans to ask the Japanese government to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency that is due to expire this weekend, the Nikkei reported, citing multiple unidentified people. Australia’s international border will remain shut for at least another three months.

Brazil reported a record daily number of Covid-19 deaths as a resurgence of the virus fills up hospital beds and pushes local governments to call for more drastic measures to contain contagion.

