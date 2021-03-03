LIVE: Nearly 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 11.13 million; toll goes up to 157,346 with 98 fresh
The global number of coronavirus cases surged past 114.7 million as the countries around the world reported resurgence of the virus, as per the Bloomberg report. While 2.54 million people have lost their lives to the viral disease worldwide.
As the vaccination drive in underway, more than 265 million have been immunised against the Covid-19. In the United States, worst-hit by the Covid-19, daily cases dropped below 50,000-mark first time since October. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said the U.S. may have enough vaccine for every adult American by the end of May. He also hoped that normalcy may return by next year.
Tokyo plans to ask the Japanese government to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency that is due to expire this weekend, the Nikkei reported, citing multiple unidentified people. Australia’s international border will remain shut for at least another three months.
Brazil reported a record daily number of Covid-19 deaths as a resurgence of the virus fills up hospital beds and pushes local governments to call for more drastic measures to contain contagion.
Wed, 03 Mar 2021 09:43 AM
Statewise Covid-19 tally of India
Wed, 03 Mar 2021 09:24 AM
India's Covid-19 tally rise by 14,989 cases
The coronavirus tally reached 11,139,516 after registering 14,989 fresh cases. The death toll rose to 157,346.
Wed, 03 Mar 2021 08:58 AM
Covid-19 restrictions rolled back in Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week.
Wed, 03 Mar 2021 07:59 AM
Tokyo to seek an extension of Covid-19 emergency
Tokyo plans to ask the Japanese government to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency that is due to expire this weekend, the Nikkei reported, citing multiple unidentified people.