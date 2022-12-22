Coronavirus LIVE updates: Health minister Mandaviya to make statement on situation in both Houses of Parliament today

Amid fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in China, which has been predicted to cause millions of deaths in the country, the pandemic has repositioned itself at the centre of India's health map with the government asking people to get vaccinated and use masks. Concerns steeped from the detection of four cases of BF.7 in India since it is the variant that is driving the spike in infection rate in China. Experts, however, have said that India need not worry or panic because BF.7 - a sublineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - was found in the country earlier and the four cases that have now come to light were detected in the past, with the patients since recovered.

Even so, the Centre reviewed the Covid-19 situation in India on Wednesday, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairing the meeting and NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul in attendance along with other senior officials and public health experts. The government has asked states to step up surveillance and stay vigilant, and also conduct genome sequencing of positive case samples. Furthermore, random sample testing of individuals entering India from China and other countries will be done.

India has been witnessing a consistent dip in Covid-19 cases with the average daily case count falling to 158 in the week ending December 19.