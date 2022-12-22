Home / India News / ‘I'm the health minister': Mandaviya on letter to Rahul over Bharat Jodo Yatra

‘I'm the health minister': Mandaviya on letter to Rahul over Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 03:28 PM IST

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow Covid-19 norms during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or the march could be cancelled amid concerns over rising Covid cases.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(PTI)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reiterated that his letter asking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow Covid-19 protocols during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' is not political.

“It’s not political at all. I am the health minister and have to take care of this. I have always followed up the progress of requirement to follow Covid-19 rules”, the minister said, referring to newly appointed Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu testing positive for Covid-19.

“Three MPs wrote to me about their concern. Congress leaders like the Himachal CM turned positive after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the minister said.

A massive controversy erupted over Mandaviya's letter to the Congress leaders in which he also said that the Yatra must be cancelled in the larger interest of the country if it is not feasible to follow the Covid guidelines.

The Grand Old Party hit back at the government, with Rahul Gandhi claiming that the BJP is scared of the Yatra.

“..It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming & stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth”, Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted trying to explain the chronology of the health minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi.

“4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye…”, Ramesh tweeted.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury questioned whether Covid protocols were followed at PM's rallies during recently concluded elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“I want to ask BJP, did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention", Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, accusing the minister of diverting public attention.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra
rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out