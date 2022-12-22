‘I'm the health minister': Mandaviya on letter to Rahul over Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reiterated that his letter asking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow Covid-19 protocols during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' is not political.



“It’s not political at all. I am the health minister and have to take care of this. I have always followed up the progress of requirement to follow Covid-19 rules”, the minister said, referring to newly appointed Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu testing positive for Covid-19.



“Three MPs wrote to me about their concern. Congress leaders like the Himachal CM turned positive after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra”, the minister said.



A massive controversy erupted over Mandaviya's letter to the Congress leaders in which he also said that the Yatra must be cancelled in the larger interest of the country if it is not feasible to follow the Covid guidelines.



The Grand Old Party hit back at the government, with Rahul Gandhi claiming that the BJP is scared of the Yatra.

“..It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming & stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth”, Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted trying to explain the chronology of the health minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi.

“4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye…”, Ramesh tweeted.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury questioned whether Covid protocols were followed at PM's rallies during recently concluded elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.



“I want to ask BJP, did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention", Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, accusing the minister of diverting public attention.

