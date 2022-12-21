‘Did PM follow Covid protocols during polls?’: Adhir Chowdhury on health ministry's letter

Congress leaders on Wednesday slammed the Centre for issuing a letter to Rahul Gandhi and asking him to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 rules are not possible to be followed.. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya “has been deputed to divert the public's attention”.

“I want to ask BJP, did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention,” he told news agency ANI.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned, “What are the Covid protocols today?”

“We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi said, “If it is not possible to follow the Covid regulations, then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the 'public health emergency' situation.”

The health minister also stressed the use of masks and sanitisers in the yatra. According to the health ministry, only vaccinated people should participate in the march.

The letter came as fresh health concerns have been triggered by the new wave of Covid in China.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is holding a review meeting on the Covid situation in the country with the secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials.

(With inputs from ANI)