'Are you sending letter...': Congress on Bharat Jodo Covid alert: 'Go to any airport'

The Congress on Wednesday reacted to health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to consider pausing Bharat Jodo Yatra over fresh Covid concerns in other countries and said this is only to target Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Are you sending the same letter to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Punia who is taking out Jan Aakrosh Yatra as we speak? Yes, we accept that there will not be any crowd at that rally. But are you taking similar action?" Pawan Khera said as the Congress addressed a press conference on the issue. Read | Centre asks Rahul Gandhi to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid rules not followed amid fresh health concerns

"The health minister's letter cites another letter written by a BJP MP of Rajasthan. We understand that there is a huge response to Bharat Jodo Yatra and there is a lot of crowds. But are there any Covid rules? Today you go to any airport and nobody will ask you to wear a mask. Why has the government of India not introduced stringent measures in public transport applicable to each one of us. Why just Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Have they postponed Parliament? If physical Parliament, Jan Aakrosh Yatra can take place and wearing of a mask is not mandatory in air travel, why are you picking up on Rahul Gandhi?" Pawan Khera said.

"Please announce the Covid protocols and we will follow them," Khera said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the letter that the health ministry sent to all states and Union territories shows the double standards as there is no warning. "The letter says since there is a spurt in cases, we should focus on genome sequencing. In this letter, there is no warning. But on the other hand, the health minister writes to Rahul Gandhi based on the letter of a BJP MP," Jairam Ramesh said.

